Man charged in stabbing of woman in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges in the stabbing of a woman early Tuesday morning.
Julio Paredes, 32, is accused of stabbing the 35-year-old woman multiple times around 4 a.m. in a home in the 100 block of North 12th Street, police said.
The woman escaped and was found with serious injuries on the porch of a nearby home, authorities said. Authorities said she sustained multiple stab wounds to several parts of her body.
The victim told officers that Paredes stabbed her seven times inside his North 12th Street home, according to court records. A witness reported seeing Paredes allegedly stab the victim at least four times. When asked where he stabbed her, the victim told officers "everywhere," according to records.
She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Paredes was taken into custody and charged Tuesday afternoon. During an interview with authorities, he allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim twice with a kitchen knife after she grabbed him from behind as he was punching a window.
Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic incident.
Paredes now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to online court records. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned him Tuesday afternoon, setting bail at $100,000. After failing to post bail, Paredes remains in Lehigh County Jail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 10.
