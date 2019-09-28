Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial

A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in Allentown is heading to trial.

Jasiah Lopez waived his preliminary hearing Friday.

Lopez and his brother, Isaiah Lopez, are charged in a shooting that happened in July on North Church Street.

Police say Lauren Gonzalez was shot and killed after an altercation.

Justin Trinidad was also shot, but survived.

Jasiah Lopez is accused of shooting him and his brother is accused of killing Gonzalez.