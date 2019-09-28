Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial
A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting of a woman in Allentown is heading to trial.
Jasiah Lopez waived his preliminary hearing Friday.
Lopez and his brother, Isaiah Lopez, are charged in a shooting that happened in July on North Church Street.
Police say Lauren Gonzalez was shot and killed after an altercation.
Justin Trinidad was also shot, but survived.
Jasiah Lopez is accused of shooting him and his brother is accused of killing Gonzalez.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
Two 69News staffers were the recipients of 2019 regional Emmy ® awards at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh Saturday evening.Read More »
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- Highland Games championship a 'rock' of the Celtic Classic
- Police seeking man who stole register from business
- Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial
- Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
- East Allen man charged after allegedly tampering with freight cars
Latest From The Newsroom
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- 3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair
- Fire breaks out at Chester County Church
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Sunny and warm Sunday before clouds roll in late and limit temperatures by Monday
- Updated Police: Man caught with multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia
- Free Fall opens new community center
- Sly Fox Brewing Company holds annual Can Jam Music Festival
- Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center
- Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research