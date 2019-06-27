Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township
LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in relation to the 2018 death of a woman, the Lehigh County District Attorney's office said.
Steven Oliemuller, 33, was charged with one count of homicide in the death of Alexus Quay, 20, in June 2018.
Oliemuller inflicted numerous injuries on Quay, which were to the face, head. back, arms and legs, the DA's office said. The injuries resulted in her death.
Quay and Oliemuller were the sole occupants of a home in Lower Milford Township at the time of the incident, the DA's office said.
Oliemuller is currently in Northampton County Jail on unrelated charges.
He will be arraigned through Northampton County Central Booking.
A date for a preliminary hearing will be set, although the commonwealth will be filing a motion seeking to bypass the preliminary hearing.
