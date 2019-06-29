Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday

69 News

WILSON, Pa. - A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Wilson Borough man outside his apartment building.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Calvin B. Brown Jr., 26, borough police said Friday. He is being charged with homicide.

Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek said Thursday the man's death had been ruled a homicide, and that he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Dennis Hodge Jr. was pronounced dead about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after he was found lying unconscious in the parking lot at P&J Apartments at 914 S. 25th St.

Wilson police were dispatched to the apartment building shortly before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault report, according to a news release. Officers arrived to find an unconscious Hodge in the parking lot, bleeding from the head and not breathing. Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Investigators report that Hodge, a father of two, was punched in the head by another resident during an argument. After being punched, he fell and hit his head on the pavement.

One witness said when Hodges's head hit the ground it sounded like a baseball bat hitting a baseball.

Police said Friday officers spoke with a woman who said Brown was her roommate. She said she heard an argument involving Brown outside of her apartment.

She said Brown returned to the apartment shortly after, told her he was leaving and took her vehicle.

Brown called and text messaged her that night, the woman said, telling her he "did not even hit him that hard" and "she should pray for him."

Anybody with information is urged to contact the Wilson police through the Northampton County Dispatch Center at 610-759-2200.

Police said Brown has ties to the Easton area and New York City.