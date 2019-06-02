Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Whitehall man died in a Motorcycle crash in Lehigh County Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on South Church Street at Chestnut Street in Whitehall Township.

Ricky Steigerwalt, Sr., 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Steigerwalt was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Officials said a motorcycle driven by Steigerwalt hit a utility pole. It was raining around the time of the crash.

The wreck is being investigated by Whitehall Police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Steigerwalt's death has been ruled accidental.