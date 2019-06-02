Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Whitehall man died in a Motorcycle crash in Lehigh County Saturday night.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on South Church Street at Chestnut Street in Whitehall Township.
Ricky Steigerwalt, Sr., 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said Steigerwalt was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Officials said a motorcycle driven by Steigerwalt hit a utility pole. It was raining around the time of the crash.
The wreck is being investigated by Whitehall Police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Steigerwalt's death has been ruled accidental.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail
Rescue crews from multiple departments were called to the now shuttered Glen Onoko Falls trail Sunday.Read More »
- Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night
- Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday
- Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam
- Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
- Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- 'Take a Hike'
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam
- Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public
- Updated Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail
- Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night
- Police release more details about fatal Monroe County motorcycle crash
- Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
- Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
- 'Take a Hike'
- Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail returns for a second year
- Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub