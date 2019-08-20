Man faces trial in 'one-punch homicide' case

WILSON, Pa. - The suspect in what's been called a "one-punch homicide" is facing trial.

Calvin Brown Jr. waived his preliminary hearing Monday, setting the stage for a trial.

He's accused of punching Dennis Hodge Jr. in the head during an argument outside a Wilson Borough apartment complex in June.

Police say Hodge fell over and hit his head on the pavement.

According to court records, Brown admitted to another person that he delivered the fatal blow, but did not think he "hit him that hard."