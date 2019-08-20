Man faces trial in 'one-punch homicide' case
WILSON, Pa. - The suspect in what's been called a "one-punch homicide" is facing trial.
Calvin Brown Jr. waived his preliminary hearing Monday, setting the stage for a trial.
He's accused of punching Dennis Hodge Jr. in the head during an argument outside a Wilson Borough apartment complex in June.
Police say Hodge fell over and hit his head on the pavement.
According to court records, Brown admitted to another person that he delivered the fatal blow, but did not think he "hit him that hard."
DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge
The school is helping the class of 2023 with the latter by splitting the group into eight different teams for eight different field games competitions known as the Character U challenge.
