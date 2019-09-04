Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The National Park Service says a couple had a frightening visit to the Delaware Water Gap on Labor Day when they had to fight off an attacker who allegedly held them at gunpoint near Kittatinny Point, on the New Jersey side of the river.
Police say the couple reported a man later identified as Jeffrey Mulcahy, 57, of Wayne, New Jersey, attacked them in the afternoon.
According to park rangers, the male victim fought with Mulcahy who dropped his gun. The female victim grabbed the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet gun, and ran away.
State Police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for Mulcahy. An off-duty fire fighter spotted him driving a van and called 911 and Mulcahy was pulled over in Hackettstown by a Hackettstown police officer.
"He was driving in a reckless manner when the officer was trying to pull him over. We were very cautious because as it was reported to us in the alert, that there was a handgun involved,” said Sgt. Darren Tynan, a department spokesperson.
Tynan says Mulcahy also appeared under the influence and had an open can of beer in a cup holder.
Hackettstown police aren't sure why Mulcahy ended up in there about 30 minutes from the Delaware Water Gap.
“We don't know if he was heading home or if he was going to attempt to do something else of what he allegedly did at the Delaware Water Gap,” said Tynan. “I'm glad that our officers were at the right place at the right time."
Mulcahy is facing a slew of charges including attempted kidnapping and assault.
