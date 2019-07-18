Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy
He wanted to be a cop just like his dad, but when his dad passed away that dream seemed in doubt.
Then he got a little help from some unexpected friends.
Like most kids growing up, JD Deleone had a dream.
"I've always been wanting to be officer and follow my father's footsteps," he said.
His father spent 19 years with the Hellertown Police Department.
"He wore his badge and his uniform with honor and integrity," Deleone said.
Officer Jim DeLeone died before he could see JD realize his dream. That's where his father's fellow officers came in. They raised money to help JD go to the police academy.
JD graduated from Lackawanna in June, the same academy his father attended.
"I'm very proud of him and I know his dad is very proud of him," Nancy Deleone, his mom, said.
Proud of him because not only is he about to become a police officer, he also just became a father.
JD says he's applying to several police departments and is eager to begin his career serving the community.
"One thing I strive to do is to be just like him and to always hold That badge and wear it with Honor," Deleone said.
" I miss him and love him."
Before he puts on that badge, he wants to say thank you to the men and women who helped him grow up to be just like his dad.
"If I could meet every single one of them I would gladly shake their hand," Deleone said.
Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy
