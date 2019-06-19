Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

A Schuylkill County man accused in the brutal killing of his wife in front of their daughter has been found guilty.

Robert Bailey was found guilty of all six charges, including first- and third-degree murder.

Robert Bailey's daughter Kali said Tuesday she watched as her father repeatedly stabbed her mother, Diane, in November 2017.

Kali says despite the pain Wednesday offered a sense of closure.

"I got to talk to him, he talked to me. Apologized and said he loved me and everything was going to be okay," she said.

"We are very pleased the verdict was quick. Brings closure to the victims which is always important," said Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O'Pake.

Members of the family spoke to the judge about their feelings about Bailey, including Diane's Aunt Alice Horton.

"This is bitter but I want him to be old and grey and frail and feel the pain," Horton said.

Bailey will serve a mandatory life sentence.

Bailey will be immediately taken to a state corrections facility. He has 30 days to appeal.

The district attorney says Diane Bailey had 27 stab wounds.

Kali Hile told jurors Tuesday she watched her father repeatedly stab her mother to death after pushing her down some stairs.

Hile says her mother and father were fighting all day, and that her mother had sought refuge at her house a few blocks away.

She testified that she heard one of her parents' roommates tell Diane on speaker phone that Robert was angry because he thought Diane had sold some of his belongings to buy meth.

Hile says the roommate also told them that Robert was throwing Diane's things out of the house, so she and her mother returned to the Tamaqua residence the couple shared.

Hile says her father was waiting at the top of the porch, and after pushing the two women down the stairs, he began to attack Diane, who was pleading for her life.

The prosecution told jurors that when police questioned Bailey after the stabbing, Bailey showed no remorse, allegedly saying "I was relieved" and "It felt good."