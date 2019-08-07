Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified

A man killed after a fiery crash on I-78 in Lehigh County in July has been identified.

Guillaume Cherulus, 49, of Miami, Florida, was scientifically identified on Tuesday through DNA testing.

The cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal injuries with blunt force trauma due to a tractor trailer accident.

The manner of death was ruled accident.

PennDOT officials said one pillar of the bridge pier, the center median and a steel beam on I-78 were damaged when a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames early on the morning of July 18.

Cherulus was killed, and 78 and 309 were shut down for hours.