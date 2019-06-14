Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
FORKS TWP., Pa. - A construction worker was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a deck collapse in Northampton County.
The man and his son were replacing wood on the deck when it collapsed. They both fell with it.
Yellow tape surrounded the fragments of the two-story deck.
They did not live at the home in the 2500 block of Gillian Lane in Forks Township, but they had been working there for a few days. They ran into trouble around lunchtime.
The father fell partially onto a wheelbarrow and had to be rescued.
When they could safely remove him he was placed onto a gurney and put into an ambulance.
The man sustained a puncture to his neck. His son says doctors have stopped the bleeding and the man is now out of surgery.
We're told he was taken to St Lukes Bethlehem with life-threatening neck injuries and an ankle injury.
The son is ok.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute
The Adams family filed a land use appeal in Northampton County.Read More »
- Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes
- Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in relation to child's death
- State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Updated Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes
- Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony
- Updated Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies
- New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute
- Police break ground on new Warrington Township police station