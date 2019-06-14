Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township

FORKS TWP., Pa. - A construction worker was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a deck collapse in Northampton County.

The man and his son were replacing wood on the deck when it collapsed. They both fell with it.

Yellow tape surrounded the fragments of the two-story deck.

They did not live at the home in the 2500 block of Gillian Lane in Forks Township, but they had been working there for a few days. They ran into trouble around lunchtime.

The father fell partially onto a wheelbarrow and had to be rescued.

When they could safely remove him he was placed onto a gurney and put into an ambulance.

The man sustained a puncture to his neck. His son says doctors have stopped the bleeding and the man is now out of surgery.

We're told he was taken to St Lukes Bethlehem with life-threatening neck injuries and an ankle injury.

The son is ok.