Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
Injuries not life-threatening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As community leaders and residents were trying to figure out how to combat the recent violence in Allentown, shots rang out less than 3 miles away.
A man was shot at the Trout Run Apartments in the 1300 block of South Ninth Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Allentown police said.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, said Capt. Jim Keiser, Allentown Police Department.
No arrests have been made, and police did not elaborate on what led to the shooting.
The man is the 25th shooting victim in Allentown since June 1.
The shooting happened as community members discussed gun violence in the city. The monthly meeting was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
