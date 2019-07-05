Man shot in the arm in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after a shooting in Allentown Thursday night.

A group of males went up to another man in the area of Eighth and Liberty streets and shot him in the arm, said Allentown Police Assistant Chief Gail Struss.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Struss said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.