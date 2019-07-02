Man suspected in Wilson homicide surrenders to police
WILSON, Pa. - A man charged in connection with the death of a Wilson Borough man outside his apartment building has surrendered to police.
Calvin B. Brown Jr., 26, turned himself in around 7:20 p.m., borough police said Monday. He is being charged with homicide.
Brown will be arraigned Monday evening.
Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek said last week the man's death had been ruled a homicide, and that he died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Dennis Hodge Jr. was pronounced dead about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after he was found lying unconscious in the parking lot at P&J Apartments at 914 S. 25th St.
Wilson police were dispatched to the apartment building shortly before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an assault report, according to a news release. Officers arrived to find an unconscious Hodge in the parking lot, bleeding from the head and not breathing. Police performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Investigators report that Hodge, a father of two, was punched in the head by another resident during an argument. After being punched, he fell and hit his head on the pavement.
Police said they still need to speak with Christina, Hodge's girlfriend. She left the scene the night of the incident before police could speak with her.
Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Hillis at 610-258-8542.
