Man taken to hospital after being shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after a man in his 40's was shot in Allentown Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the 1300 block of South Ninth Street for the report of a shooting, Capt. Jim Keiser said.
The man was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Nobody is in custody.
