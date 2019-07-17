Man taken to hospital after being shot in Allentown Rich Rolen Rich Rolen Rich Rolen Rich Rolen

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after a man in his 40's was shot in Allentown Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 1300 block of South Ninth Street for the report of a shooting, Capt. Jim Keiser said.

The man was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The man's injuries are non-life threatening.

Nobody is in custody.