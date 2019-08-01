Man threatens to shoot cops, become 'next mass shooter,' Wilson police say

69 News

WILSON, Pa. - A tip call may have thwarted an attack on police officers in Northampton County.

A woman called the cops late Wednesday night to report several threats her brother made against police, according to a news release from Wilson police.

The woman told police her brother, Greggory Soter, sent her several texts saying he was going to call 911 to report a male with a gun, then ambush and kill officers when they arrived on scene.

Soter said he had six guns, and told his sister she had to "call them off" or people are going to die, police said.

The text messages said Soter was going to be the "next mass shooter," police said.

Officers went to the 800 block of Louis Street just after midnight Thursday to check on Soter. He refused to come outside but spoke with officers through the front door and via cell phone, police said.

The standoff with police lasted about three hours, during which Soter made more threats.

Around 3:10 a.m., Soter stepped out onto the front porch and police tried to take him into custody.

He resisted arrest and it took five police officers to take Soter into custody. A large knife was found in his back pocket, police said.

Soter was taken to the hospital then to Northampton County Central Booking to be arraigned on charges of terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

No officers were injured.