Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - A Northampton County man has been sent to jail for not cleaning up the sites where he was illegally dumping waste.
Court documents say Michael Stine violated his probation and was sentenced to one to six years in jail.
The state ordered Stine in 2016 to remove the waste piles at several sites in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Stine is the former owner of MS Recycling and the old Stine Stump Farm in Northampton County.
