Man tossed out of bar allegedly leads Easton police on foot chase

EASTON, Pa. - A drunken New Jersey man kicked out of an Easton bar allegedly threw a broken gate at an officer before leading police on a chase across Route 22 and up a steep, wooded embankment.

Spencer F. Alvarez, of East Brunswick, faces assault and endangerment charges in connection with the fracas that started early Saturday morning outside the Standard Bar in Easton. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 25-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $25,000.

While patrolling the Centre Square area about 12:30 a.m., an Easton police officer reported seeing a man later identified as Alvarez running from the Standard Bar, according to court records. The owner reported Alvarez had been removed after causing a problem inside, according to records.

The officer said a shirtless Alvarez was running around and yelling for no apparent reason. A trio of men was then seen chasing him, claiming that he'd just damaged their vehicle, according to police.

Several officers began searching for Alvarez after he allegedly ignored orders to stop and began running through backyards. He allegedly kicked open a fence door in the first block of North Second Street, breaking it off the hinges and throwing it at an officer.

The chase allegedly took police over Route 22, across the Bushkill Creek and up a steep embankment between Bushkill Drive and College Avenue, according to authorities. Officers said they finally found Alvarez behind a house in a heavily wooded area in the 100 block of Bushkill Drive.

Alvarez, who allegedly resisted arrest, had glassy, blood-shot eyes and couldn't stand up without swaying.

He now faces a felony count of aggravated assault, single misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and loitering and misdemeanor counts of public drunkenness and criminal mischief.

The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option on his bail, if approved by pre-trial services. It was approved, and Alvarez was released from custody after someone posted $2,500 cash on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 4.