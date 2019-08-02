Man who died in Allentown police-involved shooting died of multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has released the cause of death for a man who died in a police-involved shooting in Allentown Thursday morning.

The cause of death for Andre Leach, 27, was multiple gunshot wounds.

The manner of death is homicide. The coroner noted the definition of homicide is death at the hands of another.

As part of the investigation, toxicology tests are being performed, and the coroner's office is awaiting the results.

The coroner's office is investigating the death, along with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office Homicide Task Force and the Allentown Police Department.

Allentown police officers were called to the area of Fifth and Tilghman streets shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday for the report of a man with a gun, Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben said.

The 911 center observed the man fire a gun into the air on city surveillance cameras, Alsleben said.

After arrival, officers found the man in the 500 block of North Fifth Street holding a gun. The man was waving the gun around and was ordered to drop it, Alsleben said.

Leach refused and instead walked toward officers and pointed the gun at officers, Alsleben said.

Police fired at Leach, thus striking him, Alsleben said.

Officers were then able to disarm Leach, render aid and get him to an EMS unit, who transported him to an area hospital, Alsleben said.

Leach was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest at 7:33 a.m.