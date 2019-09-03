Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty to killing another near an Allentown nightclub has learned his fate.

Joshua Colon, 27, had pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and attempted homicide.

Colon was sentenced to 28 to 56 years in prison.

Colon apologized Tuesday to family members of 28-year-old Paul Prieto for what he called "a bad choice." He said "I was never taught that way."​​​​​​

Defense attorney Jack McMahon said Colon initially tried to break up a fight between two groups, but his client was drunk and lost his temper. He said the "tragic irony" was that "This wasn't even his fight."

Lehigh County Judge James Anthony said violence had turned the city into "a cesspool."

Video surveillance shows Colon, of Allentown, firing multiple shots into a crowd gathered near the American Plaza in Allentown on March 25, 2017. Three people were shot, one of them fatally. Paul Prieto, 28, of Easton, died.

Police say officers were working an extra duty assignment at the nearby Dubai Nightclub when they responded to the east end of the parking lot because of a disturbance. They heard multiple gunshots and saw a man actively shooting at pedestrians in the area.