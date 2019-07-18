Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Berks County man who police say scaled an old Bethlehem Steel blast furnace at the SteelStacks complex in Bethlehem was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges.
Jonathan Wallace, 25, of Mertztown, was charged with risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and defying trespass.
Wallace will next appear in court on July 29 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.
Police say he climbed an old blast furnace, triggering a 21-hour standoff with police negotiators.
Throughout the night Friday and into the day Saturday, Wallace was seen moving back and forth on beams, nearly 300 feet off the ground.
Wallace finally surrendered Saturday afternoon. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Bethlehem police Chief Mark DiLuzio said the climber appeared to be suicidal, and that he hopes the man will "get the treatment he needs at this point."
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli confirmed that Wallace has a history of mental illness and said that, in a case like this, he would look to get him treatment rather than incarcerate him.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
Firefighters were called just after 11:30 a.m.Thursday to a home on the 1800 block of Paxford Road in Salisbury Township.Read More »
- Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; one Route 309 south lane open
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest
Latest From The Newsroom
- Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; one Route 309 south lane open
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
- 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Updated 3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
- Updated Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking
- Foundation grants to benefit police, fire K9 units in Berks
- Updated Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
- Updated Ongoing operations solid for Novartis
- Updated Out and About: Bagpipes and more at Berks Celtic Fest