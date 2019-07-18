Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Berks County man who police say scaled an old Bethlehem Steel blast furnace at the SteelStacks complex in Bethlehem was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges.

Jonathan Wallace, 25, of Mertztown, was charged with risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and defying trespass.

Wallace will next appear in court on July 29 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

Police say he climbed an old blast furnace, triggering a 21-hour standoff with police negotiators.

Throughout the night Friday and into the day Saturday, Wallace was seen moving back and forth on beams, nearly 300 feet off the ground.

Wallace finally surrendered Saturday afternoon. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Bethlehem police Chief Mark DiLuzio said the climber appeared to be suicidal, and that he hopes the man will "get the treatment he needs at this point."

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli confirmed that Wallace has a history of mental illness and said that, in a case like this, he would look to get him treatment rather than incarcerate him.