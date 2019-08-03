Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner said a man who was shot by the Allentown police has died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Andre Leach, 27, of New Jersey was shot Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to the 500 block of North 5th Street after Leach was seen walking down the street and firing a gun into the air.
Authorities said police asked Leach to drop it but, they said, Leach walked toward officers and pointed his gun at them.
That's when investigators said police fired.
This comes as the city deals with a spike in gun violence. More than two-dozen people have been shot in the city since early June.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence
The American Red Cross is offering counseling to Allentown residents affected by all the gun violence.Read More »
- Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries
- Woman's gun stolen during move
- History's Headlines: Woman of two worlds
- Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief
- Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide
- From fryer to freezer, Musikfest offers wide array of food options
Latest From The Newsroom
- From fryer to freezer, Musikfest offers wide array of food options
- Updated Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide
- Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019
- Man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries
- American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence
- Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief
- Updated Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars
- Woman's gun stolen during move
- More dry than wet Saturday with hit or miss t-storms diminishing after dusk