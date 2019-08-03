Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner said a man who was shot by the Allentown police has died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Andre Leach, 27, of New Jersey was shot Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of North 5th Street after Leach was seen walking down the street and firing a gun into the air.

Authorities said police asked Leach to drop it but, they said, Leach walked toward officers and pointed his gun at them.

That's when investigators said police fired.

This comes as the city deals with a spike in gun violence. More than two-dozen people have been shot in the city since early June.