Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Was it a criminal offense or a cry for help? That's the question in the case of the man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces earlier this summer.

Jonathan Wallace, 25, was in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

In and out of court, Wallace was silent, but back on July 13, the Berks County man spoke volumes on top of Bethlehem's blast furnaces.

"This is obviously a very old dilapidated structure. There are bolts and screws falling down. That created a serious risk for their lives and why we filed charges," said Assistant District Attorney Edward Penetar.

Wallace faces charges of risking a catastrophe, a felony, among others, after he climbed 280 feet to the top of the blast furnaces, starting a 21-hour standoff with police.

"As you guys can see, anyone with common sense can see it's mental health," said Public Defender Rory Driscole.

Wallace is intelligent and articulate but suffers from mental health issues. Shortly after the incident D.A. John Morganelli confirmed Wallace's history of mental illness and said he'd be open to getting him treatment rather than prison time.

Currently, Wallace's mental help is limited as Driscole says Wallace isn't a Northampton County citizen and isn't eligible for court treatment.

"That is the biggest avenue we are fighting right now, find the right treatment so this doesn't happen again," Driscole said.

Wallace is in custody on $15,000 bail. His attorney says if posted, Wallace will live with his dad in Delaware.