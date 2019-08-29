Lehigh Valley

Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 05:29 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:17 AM EDT

Man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces may get treatment rather than prison time

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Was it a criminal offense or a cry for help? That's the question in the case of the man who scaled Bethlehem's blast furnaces earlier this summer.

Jonathan Wallace, 25, was in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

In and out of court, Wallace was silent, but back on July 13, the Berks County man spoke volumes on top of Bethlehem's blast furnaces.

"This is obviously a very old dilapidated structure. There are bolts and screws falling down. That created a serious risk for their lives and why we filed charges," said Assistant District Attorney Edward Penetar.

Wallace faces charges of risking a catastrophe, a felony, among others, after he climbed 280 feet to the top of the blast furnaces, starting a 21-hour standoff with police.

"As you guys can see, anyone with common sense can see it's mental health," said Public Defender Rory Driscole.

Wallace is intelligent and articulate but suffers from mental health issues. Shortly after the incident D.A. John Morganelli confirmed Wallace's history of mental illness and said he'd be open to getting him treatment rather than prison time.

Currently, Wallace's mental help is limited as Driscole says Wallace isn't a Northampton County citizen and isn't eligible for court treatment.

"That is the biggest avenue we are fighting right now, find the right treatment so this doesn't happen again," Driscole said.

Wallace is in custody on $15,000 bail. His attorney says if posted, Wallace will live with his dad in Delaware.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:40 PM

  • NW 10 mph
  • 25°
  • 48%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison
iStock/junial

Break-in, stolen gun and chase land Easton man in state prison

'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police
69 News

'You're going to have to shoot me' accused church burglar tells police

Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

Lehigh Township conditionally approves first phase of Jaindl project

Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient

Heaven on a Bun serves up fresh ground beef patties with secret ingredient

Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships
iStock/shaunl

Hanover Township looking at vehicle storage ordinance for dealerships

200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown
69 News

200 job seekers head to hiring expo in Allentown

Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast

Health officials concerned about mosquito-borne disease that's made its way to East Coast

Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend

Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend

Great Allentown Fair kicks off, will feature tigers, goat yoga and BMX bike shows
69 News

Great Allentown Fair kicks off, will feature tigers, goat yoga and BMX bike shows

Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial

The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center
Randall Slavin

Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center

Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis
Shutterstock via CNN

Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis

Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad

Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street

Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

Upper Saucon approves agreement with Wildlands Conservancy

Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork

Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork

Dispute between contractor, agency stalls bridge replacement project in Northampton County

Dispute between contractor, agency stalls bridge replacement project in Northampton County

Lafayette College's new science center opens, is part of ongoing expansion project

Lafayette College's new science center opens, is part of ongoing expansion project

Easton man allegedly demands money, fires shot at victim's feet

Easton man allegedly demands money, fires shot at victim's feet

Bethlehem man accused of beating cabbie, stealing taxi

Bethlehem man accused of beating cabbie, stealing taxi

Man, woman whose failed robbery attempt led to accomplice's death plead guilty

Man, woman whose failed robbery attempt led to accomplice's death plead guilty

Police: Man wanted for role in Oxy ring arrested after threatening woman
MGN

Police: Man wanted for role in Oxy ring arrested after threatening woman

Animal rescue loses over $3.5K of medications for dogs and cats after water issue
Center for Animal Health and Welfare

Animal rescue loses over $3.5K of medications for dogs and cats after water issue

Road reopens after tractor-trailer apparently collapses on itself
69 News

Road reopens after tractor-trailer apparently collapses on itself

Kolbe Academy, a faith-based addiction recovery high school, holds grand opening

Kolbe Academy, a faith-based addiction recovery high school, holds grand opening

Allentown diocese to host grand opening of Kolbe Academy

Allentown diocese to host grand opening of Kolbe Academy

Youth flag football team raises money for trip to nationals

Youth flag football team raises money for trip to nationals

IronPigs end final homestand with series win over Rail Riders

IronPigs end final homestand with series win over Rail Riders

Volunteers come to rescue of old Allentown cemetery

Volunteers come to rescue of old Allentown cemetery

Police: Driver lost consciousness, ran red light, causing multi-vehicle crash
Mike Nester | for 69 News

Police: Driver lost consciousness, ran red light, causing multi-vehicle crash

Truck, SUV collide in Lehigh Township
Rich Rolan

Truck, SUV collide in Lehigh Township

Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes new mascot 'Radley the Sea Turtle'

Lehigh Valley Zoo welcomes new mascot 'Radley the Sea Turtle'

Allentown holds 2nd annual Tour De Camelot

Allentown holds 2nd annual Tour De Camelot

Community cleans up Allentown elementary school ahead of new school year

Community cleans up Allentown elementary school ahead of new school year

10-year-old struck by bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored by Allentown police

10-year-old struck by bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored by Allentown police

Crash leaves hole in restaurant in Lehigh County

Crash leaves hole in restaurant in Lehigh County

Hunting spotted lanternflies in the name of art

Hunting spotted lanternflies in the name of art

Police: Allentown man admits involvement in fight and shooting

Police: Allentown man admits involvement in fight and shooting

Pennsylvania authorities perform criminal enforcement operation in Allentown
Courtesy of Rich Rolen

Pennsylvania authorities perform criminal enforcement operation in Allentown

Teen arrested in Allentown shooting

Teen arrested in Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball

History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball

Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game

2 Lehigh Valley schools return to gridiron for rivalry game

Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor

Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor

Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs

Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs