Manufacturing startup to open facility in West Easton
WEST EASTON, Pa. - A manufacturing startup company will open its first Pennsylvania operation in the Lehigh Valley.
IQ Fibers plans to lease a 45,000-square-foot building in West Easton, Northampton County, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania governor.
The $5.4 million project is expected to create 43 full-time jobs.
IQ Fibers, which manufactures cellulose insulation and absorbents, received a funding proposal from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the project, said Gov. Tom Wolf.
