Mario Andretti drives up to Boys and Girls Club in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Boys and Girls Club of Allentown is getting new wheels with a little help from a local racing icon.

Mario Andretti surprised kids and staff Thursday, driving up in a brand new mini-van.

The van was made possible through a transportation grant from Bridgestone. It will be used to transport kids between after-school activities.

"Every community, obviously, has taken advantage of this organization because of all the benefits that these young lads get from it," Andretti said.

The Boys and Girls Club says the van will give the kids access to more learning opportunities and experiences.