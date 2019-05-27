Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township
This year's event also honors its founder
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 14th annual Williams Township Memorial Day remembrance, standing in solidarity and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"It's important to all of us because we're thanking the gentlemen killed in action," committee member Ron Hineline said.
This year's event also honored the founder of the annual ceremony.
Bells chimed as the name of each fallen WIlliam Township hero was read.
"It's unarticulated the grief that you feel," one of the speakers Sharon Klinger explained.
Klinger's son, Joshua, died overseas in June 2005.
"Of course we don't understand the death … we need to move forward," she said.
The year after Joshua Klinger's death, his neighbor Glen Zimpher, whose own son was injured in war, started the annual Memorial Day event.
"One man's tug at the heart vision, made it possible for us to gather year after year," Klinger said during her speech.
In the wake of Zimpher's death in March, this year's service was also to honor him.
"We are grateful for all the ways Glen sacrificed his time and energy to create this beautiful memorial," another speaker said. "It was his passion, and his passion was contagious."
Zimpher's family and friends placed a boulder and plaque near the memorial. They hope his legacy, just like Joshua Klinger's and all the fallen heroes Zimpher so lovingly honored every year, will live on.
"Our prayer is that no more names ever need to be added to the wall," Sharon Klinger said. "But sacrifice has meaning if it is accepted out of love for others, let it have meaning and unite our sorrow to their awesome purpose."
