Married Marines commissioned in special ceremony at DeSales

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - DeSales University welcomed back two alums this week for a different kind of ceremony.

Side by side, Dennis Castro and Chelsey Pauley stood in front of a crowd dressed in their crisp uniforms with an unwavering demeanor. They were about to be commissioned as officers in the Marines.

​​​"It's not something you usually do with a significant other," Castro said.

Castro and Pauley tied the knot in November 2018. The two met in middle school, became high school sweethearts at Reading High, continued their journey through college, and are now entering military life together. They're headed to Quantico, Virginia where they will train for six months.

"We're excited. It's gonna be a fun time," they both exclaimed.

Castro and Pauley said Reading High School's JROTC program inspired each of them to become a Marine. Castro hopes to pursue a path in cyberwarfare and Pauley is interested in military policing.

"A lot of luck and chance just aligned just right that we could commission on the same day. Everything went right as planned," said Castro.