Martin Tower demolition skates into history

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Skateboarders and art collectors alike can can get their own piece history marking the demolition of the former Bethlehem Steel headquarters.

The National Museum of Industrial History partnered with Homebase Skateshop, both headquartered in Bethlehem, on a skate deck commemorating the demolition of Martin Tower.

The bottom of the limited edition skate deck features aerial photos of the implosion shot from a helicopter. The top of the deck features a blueprint and facts about the 21-story building that was taken down on May 19.

Production of the signed and numbered skate decks will be limited to 100. The decks are currently on pre-order.

A portion of each sale will benefit educational programming and future exhibits at the National Museum of Industrial History.

"Commemorating this historic event with a local artist and helping to benefit the museum is a great way to combine art, skating, history, and community-building," Homebase owner Andy Po said in a prepared statement. "I hope with these decks we can not only give people an interesting piece of local lore but also turn new generations on to history."

Glenn Koehler, marketing and public relations director at the industrial history museum, photographed the implosion.

“Partnering with Homebase is near and dear to my heart,” Koehler said in a prepared statement. "I grew up skateboarding and greatly admire Mr. Po’s dedication to the community and local non-profits."

Information about the skate deck and how to place an order is available on the Homebase Skateshop website. Information about the National Museum of Industrial History is available on its website.