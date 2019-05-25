Mayfair returns to Allentown this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you're not among those tens of millions of people traveling this weekend, there's plenty to do here at home, including the return of the Mayfair Festival for the Arts in Allentown.

The festival kicked off Friday at Cedar Crest College. The event features the work of artists, crafters and sculptors, as well as dozens of vendors and rides for the kids. There's also plenty of music to go along with it all.

"There's artists performing throughout the day each day. We have two different stages. We have the bandstand stage and we also have the main stage," Katie Kennedy with Cedar Crest College said.

Mayfair continues from noon until 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission and parking are free.