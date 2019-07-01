Mechanical problem closes Allentown's Bucky Boyle splash park

Courtesy City of Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A mechanical problem has temporarily closed Allentown's Bucky Boyle spray park.

The park off North Front Street at 10 Pump Place is not operating due to a motor issue, according to the Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation. A new motor will be installed, and the city hopes to re-open the spray park "in a timely manner," according to a news release from the city.

The park also features a playground, baseball and football fields, basketball courts and restrooms.

City officials remind the public that Bucky Boyle and Old Fairgrounds Playground spray parks are open to

residents and non-residents.

Information on Allentown's pools is available on the city website.