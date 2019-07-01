Mechanical problem closes Allentown's Bucky Boyle splash park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A mechanical problem has temporarily closed Allentown's Bucky Boyle spray park.
The park off North Front Street at 10 Pump Place is not operating due to a motor issue, according to the Allentown Department of Parks and Recreation. A new motor will be installed, and the city hopes to re-open the spray park "in a timely manner," according to a news release from the city.
The park also features a playground, baseball and football fields, basketball courts and restrooms.
City officials remind the public that Bucky Boyle and Old Fairgrounds Playground spray parks are open to
residents and non-residents.
Information on Allentown's pools is available on the city website.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
- Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff
- State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home
- Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County
- IronPigs breakout the brooms, sweep rival Rail Riders
- Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
- Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Authorities determining whether charges to be filed in North Whitehall standoff
- Precarious crash in Montgomery County
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home
- Former officer at women's prison sentenced to 3 years
- What the Tech? App of the day: Cozi
- July Child Safety Tip
- State police looking for witnesses to fatal Berks County crash
- Woman taken into custody after standoff in Lehigh County
- Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem