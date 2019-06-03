Middle school students build, race go-karts

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Students in the East Penn School District got behind the wheel and headed for the checkered flag.

The first ever go-kart race was held Sunday at Lower Macungie Middle School. The students were not only the drivers, but they also built the cars.

All racers are part of the Motorsports Club. For the last three years, club members worked on building a full size car, but they ran out of space, so instead, students asked to build go-karts.

The request to build one turned into building seven. Teachers say it's a great way to teach science, technology, engineering, and math.

"That was the cool thing. These kids went out, they raised all the money, so they really worked on their interpersonal skills talking to businesses trying to raise the money. They worked on their math skills when they were doing all the calculations, they worked on their hands-on skills. So it was just really cool to bring all that stuff together," said Steve Toth, teacher at Lower Macungie Middle School.

Organizers say they saved all the plans for building the cars to help other middle school students interested in starting a program.

The hope is that more schools will get involved and eventually start a go-kart racing league.