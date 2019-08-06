Mixed results for PPL in second quarter, first half

Jenny McCain/69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Depending upon which financial measurement you use, PPL Corporation's reported earnings were up…or down. Using GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), earnings were down in the second quarter and first half of 2019. But earnings from ongoing operations, using non-GAAP measurements, were up in the same periods when compared to 2018.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings by excluding special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Second-quarter 2019 reported earnings (GAAP) were $441 million, or $0.60 per share, compared with second-quarter 2018 reported earnings of $515 million, or $0.73 per share. Reported earnings for the first six months of 2019 were $907 million, or $1.24 per share, a decrease from $967 million, or $1.38 per share, for the first six months of 2018.

Adjusting for special items, second-quarter 2019 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $422 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $384 million, or $0.55 per share, a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations for the first six months of 2019 were $930 million, or $1.27 per share, compared to $901 million, or $1.29 per share, a year ago.

"Our regulated utilities continued to deliver strong operational performance in the second quarter, making planned investments to strengthen grid resiliency, delivering electricity and natural gas reliably, facilitating distributed energy resources, and once again earning recognition for industry-leading customer satisfaction in the regions we serve," said William H. Spence, PPL's chairman and chief executive officer. "Following our second-quarter performance, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our 2019 earnings forecast," Spence said.

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving second-quarter earnings results included timing impacts related to U.S. tax reform, returns on additional capital investments in transmission, and lower operation and maintenance expense, partially offset by lower sales volumes and higher depreciation expense.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 decreased by $0.03 per share compared to a year ago. Factors impacting six-month Pennsylvania Regulated segment earnings results included $0.01 per share from the effect of dilution. Excluding dilution, factors driving earnings results included year-over-year differences in the impact of reduced income taxes in rates due to U.S. tax reform, higher depreciation expense and higher interest expense, partially offset by returns on additional capital investments in transmission.

U.K. Regulated Segment

PPL's U.K. Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of Western Power Distribution (WPD), which serves Southwest and Central England and South Wales. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.16 per share compared with a year ago.

Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 were flat compared with a year ago.

Excluding $0.02 per share of dilution, factors driving earnings results included higher prices, higher pension income and higher foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2019 decreased by $0.09 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 increased by $0.04 per share.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors impacting second-quarter Kentucky regulated segment earnings results included higher retail rates effective May 1, 2019, and lower income taxes, partially offset by lower sales volumes primarily due to weather, higher interest expense and higher depreciation expense.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2019 decreased $0.01 per share compared to a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 decreased by $0.02 per share. Factors driving earnings results included lower sales volumes primarily due to weather, higher interest expense, higher operation and maintenance expense and higher depreciation expense, partially offset by higher retail rates effective May 1, 2019, and lower income taxes.

Corporate and Other ​​​​

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2019 were flat compared with a year ago. Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2019 decreased $0.01 per share, primarily due to higher operation and maintenance costs.

2019 Earnings Forecast

PPL reaffirmed its 2019 earnings from ongoing operations forecast of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

Headquartered in Allentown, PA, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven utilities serve 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom and has about 12,000 employees in both countries.