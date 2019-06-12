Mom charged in alleged attack on daughter

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County woman is facing child endangerment charges after authorities allege she punched her daughter and beat her with a plastic massage bar.

Palmer Township police charged Yennifer Ortiz Santana with simple assault, child endangerment and harassment in connection with the alleged attack Saturday inside her Arlington Street home. District Judge John Capobianco arraigned the 31-year-old Sunday morning.

She was released on $30,000 unsecured bail. Ortiz Santana is to have no contact with the victim as a condition of her bail.

Palmer Township police were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter that had turned physical. When an officer arrived, Ortiz Santana told police there were no problems at the house, but the officer reported seeing a teenage girl, who had been crying and was holding her arm, according to court records.

The victim told police that she and her mother had been arguing over an earlier incident, when Ortiz Santana allegedly started punching the girl and pulling her hair, according to records. She said she tried to get away by going into a bathroom.

Ortiz Santana then allegedly hit the girl repeatedly on the arm and back with a blue and gray plastic object. The officer found the object in the kitchen, describing in court records as a massage bar with three spiked, plastic balls.

The victim's injuries to her arm and back appeared to be consistent with being struck with the massage bar, according to police.

Ortiz Santana's next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 1.