Moment of silence, roll call of deceased veterans' names highlight Bangor Memorial Day Parade
BANGOR, Pa. - Bangor is one of the many communities in our region that honored its veterans with a parade.
Marching bands were on the move Monday through downtown Bangor. Dozens lined the route to get a front row seat to the action.
The remembrance also included a roll call of the names of deceased veterans and a moment of silence.
