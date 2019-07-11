Lehigh Valley

Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem adds U-Pick program

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new initiative in Northampton County is helping more people enjoy the farm-to-table concept.

The Monocacy Farm Project in Bethlehem has a U-Pick Program.

Customers can pick their own fresh, organic produce in exchange for a donation.

That donation then helps support the other half of the farm, which grows produce for a dozen shelters, pantries, and soup kitchens in the area.

"When they see fresh produce, they light up, they love it. They're used to getting stuff, boxed, processed," said volunteer Anet Villani.

The project was started in 2012 by the The School Sisters of St Francis. The "U Pick" part of it is new. 

