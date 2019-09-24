BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College has five confirmed cases of the mumps.

The Bethlehem Health Bureau is working with the college's Health Center staff, said Michael Corr, the college's director of Marketing and Communications.

The health bureau has not recommended that Moravian cancel classes or close the college, Corr said.

Moravian College told the campus community on Sept. 17 about the Health Center having seen several students with upper respiratory illnesses which had the potential to be mumps cases, Corr said.

The college notified the Bethlehem Health Bureau, and testing for the cases began immediately.

The college told the campus community on Sept. 19 it had its first confirmed case of the mumps.

The Bethlehem Health Bureau continued to follow investigation protocols and continued to be in contact with the Health Center staff, Corr said.

Testing on Friday indicated the college had four confirmed mumps cases, Corr said. As of Monday the college remained at five confirmed cases and would continue to share new information as it became available.

Sue Madeja is the Nursing Director for Bethlehem's Health Bureau. She anticipates more students will test positive for it.

"There's always a risk it could go outside the community, our role is to try and keep it contained within the community of Moravian," Madeja said.

Some of the students who tested positive were vaccinated.

Mumps spreads through saliva and respiratory secretions.

"It can be contagious three days before symptoms show up and up to five days following infection," Madeja said.

The health bureau emphasizes hand washing and not sharing drinks or utensils.

It's currently investigating how it spread on campus. It is also reaching out to people most at risk of being exposed, including those close to people already sick.

Symptoms include swelling along the jaw, painful chewing, fever and fatigue. It can also lead to complications like deafness.

The health bureau is asking anyone who shows symptoms to self-isolate. It says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't recommend canceling classes, and likely wouldn't unless numbers really get out of hand.

The Bethlehem Health Bureau is working with the Moravian College Health Center to provide vaccines to high-risk individuals. Other individuals who would like to get a booster vaccine have been advised to go to their physician’s office or private clinic.

The Bethlehem Health Bureau will hold vaccination clinics on campus on Tuesday for those students that have been in close contact with confirmed cases and for unvaccinated and under-vaccinated students.

