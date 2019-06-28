Lehigh Valley

More 90-degree high temperatures through Saturday

A few strong storms possible later Saturday

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 05:55 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:31 AM EDT

More 90-degree high temperatures through Saturday

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and moderately humid; a spotty PM shower or thunderstorm, especially south. High: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and sticky; a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially late and north. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with times of clouds and sun; a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. High: 91, Low: 66

Thursday was an entirely rain and storm free day with ample sunshine and relatively hot high temperatures around 90 degrees, although humidity wasn't that bad. We often talk about the dew points as a better measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and hence our comfort levels. When dew points are well into the 60s, and certainly at or above 70 degrees, things can really feel uncomfortable, especially when doing strenuous outdoor activities.

Our dew points actually dropped into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon making it more of a dry heat. Regardless, this is the warmest air mass of the season so far, and Allentown and Trenton both hit 90 degrees for the high temperatures for the first time in 2019.

We'll have a couple more opportunities to hit that mark through Saturday, and if those spots that hit 90 degrees on Thursday do it both Friday and Saturday, then several will have their first official heat wave of the season.

Skies were mainly clear last night with calm winds. Low temperatures dropped to the mid and upper 60s which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. As we move through our Friday, once again dew points will remain closer to 60 degrees rather than the oppressive 70-degree mark.

This means yet again, the heat will be more of a factor than the humidity. High temperatures will also be near or just above 90 degrees once more with mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions expected. The one exception may be parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and northern Delaware, where a stray shower or thunderstorm may fire up later in the afternoon into the early evening thanks to remnants of a weak front plus some weak upper level energy sliding by to our north.

Dew points will creep up tonight making for a warmer and muggier night with low temperatures not getting below 70 degrees. With increasing moisture along with an area of low pressure moving from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, mainly well after midnight and mainly across the Poconos and northern New Jersey, but most of us should stay dry.

A cold front will drop in from our north for Saturday clashing with a rather hot and humid air mass. This will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. A couple storms could be on the severe side with damaging wind gusts and large hail the primary concerns. We should still see more dry times than wet times Saturday with partly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures once again reaching the 90-degree mark, and maybe even a degree or two above that, with heat index values a few degrees warmer.

Saturday's cold front will push off to our south for Sunday allowing cooler and less humid air to build in. The day may start a little muggy, but by the afternoon we can expect things to be more comfortable. High temperatures will drop back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s. Sunday also looks to be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but we'll be watching an area of low pressure and upper level energy swinging by to our north during the afternoon.

It continues to look like any shower and thunderstorm activity with these aforementioned features will stay away to our north in Upstate New York and New England, but we won’t entirely rule out the possibility that something might be able to sneak into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey.

High pressure builds overhead for Monday leading to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and pleasant temperatures and humidity values with highs in the mid 80s. We quickly turn quite warm and humid again for Tuesday as a cold front tracks in from our north and west possibly sparking a few showers or a thunderstorm.

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and we'll continue to see highs like that, or even getting back to 90 degrees, as we work into the Fourth of July holiday. To go along with the heat and humidity, mother nature will provide her own fireworks display with hit or miss thunderstorm chances, primarily very late Wednesday through the end of the week.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:53 AM

  • ENE 5 mph
  • 25°
  • 60%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
69 News

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

3 displaced after Allentown fire
Rich Rolen

3 displaced after Allentown fire

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations
69 News

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
StateTtheatre

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
69 News

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution
69 News

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion
69 News

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign
69 News

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims
69 News

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled
69 News

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled

State police investigate storage facility break-in
69 News

State police investigate storage facility break-in

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city
69 News

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October
Sands Bethlehem Event Center

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health
69 News

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem