More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Some residents of Allen Township's Stone Ridge housing development sought updates from the board of supervisors concerning infiltration and road maintenance issues during the legislative body's Tuesday night meeting.

The homeowners indicated infiltration drainage beds are not working. As a result, large ponds of water are occupying the backyards of about 20 homes.

"We are living in a swamp," resident Diane Lariar said.

The flooding – which is in a development located just off Route 329 and Savage Road – is making life miserable for residents, they told supervisors. Even during the previous three-day period, which was primarily dry, there was still some water in the backyards of some residents.

The homeowners sought an update from township officials about what was being done and what could be done. Supervisors listened, but offered few concrete answers.

The township is still in possession of the developer's security deposit and will "hold the money back," according to Vice Chairman Dale Hassler, until addressed.

Township engineer Stanley Wojciechowski reiterated that the township is in possession of the developer's deposit and that he is aware the situation has to be remedied. Otherwise, supervisors generally indicated there is not much else they can do.

Neighbors told supervisors Tuesday night the developer, Timothy Livengood, has largely been unresponsive about specifics.

In other news, supervisors voted 5-0 to reject an offer to join a multi-municipality comprehensive plan with the Boroughs of Catasauqua and North Catasauqua, and Hanover Township in Lehigh County.

Supervisor Gary Behler said that in these arrangements, invariably one of the municipalities "gets the short (end) of the stick."

Township manager Ilene Eckhart indicated the township had recently completed its own comprehensive plan, at great expense and expertise, in October, 2017.

Finally, supervisors accepted the resignation of zoning officer Michael Edelman and appointed Eckhart interim zoning officer.