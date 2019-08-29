Military choppers fly through LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Some military choppers came flying through Lehigh Valley International Airport Thursday.
More than 20 U.S. Army helicopters flew in from Fort Drum in New York.
They refueled at LVIA, then took off for Philadelphia International Airport. Their end destination is Afghanistan.
Apaches, Blackhawks, and Chinooks were among the choppers flying near the airport.

