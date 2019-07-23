Mosquitoes in Allentown test positive for West Nile virus
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A mosquito sample from Allentown tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a state agency.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported in its latest round of testing that 13 samples of mosquitoes collected in the state have the virus, one of which was from Allentown.
There have not been any confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Lehigh or Northampton counties so far this year, but county and state officials are reminding people about how to stay safe.
Residents should continue to take time to clean up their yard, reduce clutter and get rid of any stagnant water, even as small as a bottle cap.
For more information about West Nile virus symptoms in humans, contact the state Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health.
