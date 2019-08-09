Lehigh Valley

Mostly dry today and turning less humid

Dry and pleasant with plenty of sun this weekend

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 05:48 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:16 AM EDT

Mostly dry today and turning less humid

TODAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds, breezy and becoming less humid. A brief p.m. shower, especially to the north, but also well south. High: 84

TONIGHT:  Clear and comfortable. Low: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy but very nice. High: 82, Low: 56

Thursday was our “in between” day weather-wise, as we sat in between a pair of cold fronts. It was also the last day of high humidity for a while, as cold front number two swept any storminess and stickiness out to sea later at night.

While most of Thursday was dry with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures, a few isolated showers and storms bubbled up in the afternoon. They lacked both the widespread coverage and the intensity of Wednesday’s storms, but still produced a few heavy downpours and lightning as they rumbled through a few parts of the area. Then a more organized line of storms with some gusty winds and heavy rain developed across the Interstate 80 corridor and swept through the northern Poconos and into far northwestern New Jersey during the early evening hours.

Once the sun set, showers and storms quickly fizzled and skies turned mostly clear overnight as the humidity also began to slowly drop. Some patchy fog may have formed, certainly in sheltered valley locations and those spots that saw rain Thursday. Look for this fog to dissipate by late morning. Low temperatures dropped into the mid 60s.

High pressure will begin to build in from the Midwest for Friday leading to the start of this very pleasant weather we've been telling you about that will last through the weekend. A bit of a pressure gradient between the high to our west and departing cold front number two offshore will lead to a breezy northwest wind Friday, at times gusting between 15 and 20 mph.

The good thing about this breeze though is that it will usher in a very dry air mass dropping dew points into the comfortable 50s by the afternoon. We can also expect mostly sunny skies Friday with most staying dry outside of a stray brief shower that may pop up in the afternoon, primarily across the Poconos due to an upper level trough moving across Upstate New York and across southern New Jersey and Delaware thanks to remnants of Thursday’s front.

Afternoon high temperatures Friday will reach the mid 80s. Winds will gradually subside tonight under mostly clear skies, and with the very dry air in place, we can expect low temperatures to drop to refreshing levels in the upper 50s.

High pressure from our west will build in for Saturday and Sunday, leading to a rain- and storm-free weekend with mostly sunny skies, very low and comfortable dew points and humidity values and afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday night's low temperatures are expected to be refreshingly cool dipping into the mid 50s, while Sunday night's lows will be a little warmer, but still quite comfortable, around 60 degrees.

The annual Perseid meteor shower also peaks this weekend, and we’ll have cooperation from Mother Nature with clear skies leading to great viewing conditions. The only downside is that the moon will be nearly full providing plenty of light pollution that somewhat muddles our otherwise ideal viewing.

High pressure will scoot off the coast for Monday leading to a return of a southwesterly wind flow and slightly warmer and more humid conditions. High temperatures Monday will reach the upper 80s, and a weak cold front tracking through may also spark a stray p.m. shower or thunderstorm. Most should be dry.

Tuesday is the preferred day at this point for the higher thunderstorm chances next week as an area of low pressure approaches from our west and tracks right over the region. This low pressure system will move offshore for Wednesday, but it will have a trailing cold front that will linger across the region, keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast.

Despite the stickiness returning, high temperatures won’t rise all that much compared to the weekend, inching up a few degrees into the mid 80s for most of next week. Any sustained 90-degree heat continues to remain absent from the extended forecast for the foreseeable future thanks to a dip in the jet stream continuing to be locked in place across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:33 AM

  • W 6 mph
  • 26°
  • 60%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

Allentown Center Square revamp to commence
69 News and ANIZDA

Allentown Center Square revamp to commence

Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest
69 News

Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest

Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest

Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest

60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods

60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods

Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified

Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified

IronPugs to take the field Aug. 19 after apparent typo
69 News

IronPugs to take the field Aug. 19 after apparent typo

Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer headed to trial
Facebook

Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer headed to trial

Salt Petal brings its California sound to the Volksplatz stage
photo courtesy Musikfest

Salt Petal brings its California sound to the Volksplatz stage

Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter
69 News

Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter

Incubus set to headline Muskifest at the Steel Stage

Incubus set to headline Muskifest at the Steel Stage

Rain dampens Cedar Fair attendance but not customer spending

Rain dampens Cedar Fair attendance but not customer spending

Buskers says Musikfest is the perfect place to perform

Buskers says Musikfest is the perfect place to perform

Road re-opens day after Allentown train derailment
John Fries

Road re-opens day after Allentown train derailment

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Moore Township Supervisors approve 2 open space preservation applications
69 News

Moore Township Supervisors approve 2 open space preservation applications

Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor

Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor

Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident

Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident

National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks

National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks

Martell resigns from Bethlehem City Council, likely successor named

Martell resigns from Bethlehem City Council, likely successor named

National Night Out in Upper Macungie aims to build neighborhood camaraderie

National Night Out in Upper Macungie aims to build neighborhood camaraderie

Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible

Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible

Norfolk Southern cleaning up Allentown train derailment

Norfolk Southern cleaning up Allentown train derailment

Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons

Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons

2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades

2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades

East Penn Raiders play with kids at Camelot for Children

East Penn Raiders play with kids at Camelot for Children

Mixed results for PPL in second quarter, first half
Jenny McCain/69 News

Mixed results for PPL in second quarter, first half

We Banjo 3 brings their excitement to Musikfest

We Banjo 3 brings their excitement to Musikfest

Band SCR finishes up summer tour at Musikfest
Photo courtesy Musikfest

Band SCR finishes up summer tour at Musikfest

Martin Tower demolition skates into history
Courtesy photo

Martin Tower demolition skates into history

Police say Catasauqua fire under investigation
69 News

Police say Catasauqua fire under investigation

Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Easton police investigating shots fired report
69 News

Easton police investigating shots fired report

North Whitehall to host Senior Citizen Activity Day in September
69 News

North Whitehall to host Senior Citizen Activity Day in September

Whitehall residents petition commissioners for speed humps
69 News

Whitehall residents petition commissioners for speed humps

Fixture in downtown Bangor for 25 years is closing

Fixture in downtown Bangor for 25 years is closing

Baltimore woman painting mural at Musikfest capturing all Bethlehem has to offer

Baltimore woman painting mural at Musikfest capturing all Bethlehem has to offer

Bethlehem commissioners crack down on sanitary sewer system violations
69 News

Bethlehem commissioners crack down on sanitary sewer system violations

Palmer Township rope-swing tree comes down, social media mourns
69 News

Palmer Township rope-swing tree comes down, social media mourns

Northampton County purchases land in order to link 2 trails
69 News

Northampton County purchases land in order to link 2 trails

History's Headlines: Woman of two worlds

History's Headlines: Woman of two worlds

Hair salon in Allentown designed for people going through hair loss to open this fall

Hair salon in Allentown designed for people going through hair loss to open this fall

Musikfest vendors happy after sales rebound following last year's flooding

Musikfest vendors happy after sales rebound following last year's flooding

True Value closing Upper Macungie distribution center, opening new center in Wilkes-Barre
Image License MGN Image

True Value closing Upper Macungie distribution center, opening new center in Wilkes-Barre

Real estate investment trust agrees to pay $7 million penalty after being charged with fraud
Image License MGN Image

Real estate investment trust agrees to pay $7 million penalty after being charged with fraud

'Queen of Austin Soul' takes the stage Monday at Musikfest
photo courtesy Musikfest

'Queen of Austin Soul' takes the stage Monday at Musikfest

Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Lehigh County

Winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Lehigh County