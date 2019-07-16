Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The mother of one of last weekend's shooting victims in Allentown is speaking out. The woman says her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and he did not deserve to be shot.

At the same time, she does not want retaliation and is calling for an end to the violence.

Shalon Buskirk lost her oldest son nearly two years ago when he was shot and killed in downtown Allentown. She says when she heard her second oldest son had been shot Saturday night she was in disbelief.

"It was like reliving trauma all over again like it was November 8, 2017," she said.

On November 8, 2017, Shalon Buskirk's oldest son, 19-year-old Parris Lane, was shot and left to die in a Center City Allentown parking lot.

"How much more can our family endure? How much more can we take? We haven't healed from the first tragedy now we had this," said Buskirk.

On Saturday, Buskirk's 19-year-old son Najeer Lane was one of two victims of a drive-by shooting on the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.

"My biggest fear came true Saturday night," said Buskirk.

Shalon says Najeer was walking out of the Dollar Plus grocery store when the shooting began. Not realizing he had been shot in the leg and foot, Lane ran to the nearby Sportsmen's Cafe to get help.

Shalon believes her son, who admittedly has gang affiliation, was not the target of the city's 24th shooting in the past two months.

"He shouldn't be number 24 shooting in the city of Allentown. Let's talk about it," said Buskirk.

Allentown's Mayor and Interim Police Chief addressed those concerns earlier in the day Monday.

"It's nerve wracking to our residents and I understand that absolutely," said Mayor Ray O'Connell.

Yet they could not give a reason for the spike in violence only to say there has been a lack of cooperation from the public, neither from the shooting victims nor witnesses.

"If we had that answer it would be a lot easier to solve a lot of these incidents that have happened," said Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben.

Buskirk believes the violence would stop if the city had more programs to keep kids occupied and out of trouble. But she says it starts with residents getting on the same page.

"We have to do something because this summer is crazy and it's not even over yet," she said.

Buskirk says while she will not stop til justice is served she does not want any retaliation for her son's shooting.

"We can't keep having this vicious cycle and we can't keep having families ripped apart," she said.