Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

The Lehigh County District Attorney's office says a grand jury has called for homicide charges in the death of 20-year-old Alexus Quay in Lower Milford Township last June.

According to a release from the DA's office, 33-year old Steven Oliemuller has been charged with one count of criminal homicide. They allege that on June 18 of last year Oliemuller inflicted numerous physical injuries to 20-year-old Alexus Quay while the two were sole occupants in a home in Lower Milford Township.

The case has been sealed, so those are the only details we know at this point. Alexus's mother says she just learned of the charges Thursday as well.

"It's a roller coaster of emotions, I don't really know how to feel. I try to tell myself there's not right or wrong way to feel..... I'm just overwhelmed," Mary Dickinson said.

Dickinson is still trying to process the phone call she received Thursday.

For over a year she's prayed for an arrest in the brutal killing of her daughter, Alexus. She says she knew some things were happening in the case, but did not know what.

While the phone call telling her of the charges caught her a bit off guard, the fact that it was Steven Oliemuller who was accused did not.

"I had a feeling it was him, just from stuff that I know from that day, I just hurt as a mom that I didn't know that more was happening and that I couldn't protect her and I couldn't rescue her from a situation that was bad," Dickinson said.

Dickinson does not know any of the details of the investigation, but is bracing herself for them to come out at the trial.

"Part of me wants to hear the truth because I want to know what my little girl went through that day, but I know it's going to be hard," she said.

She says Thursday's development is a step towards some sort of healing.

"I think she's looking down on us from heaven and I'm happy to be moving forward, it's been a long awful year and I know it's not over, I have a long journey ahead of me, but this is a start to find justice for her," Dickinson said.

As this journey continues and the DA's office moves forward to the trial, Dickinson hopes Alexus will not be remembered for the way in which she died, but for the qualities that so many loved about her.

"Her smile, her joyous loving nature and her laugh," she said.

According to the Lehigh County DA's office, a date for Steven Oliemuller's preliminary hearing will be set. However, the Commonwealth will be filing a motion to bypass that hearing.

Oliemuller is currently in jail in Northampton County on unrelated charges.