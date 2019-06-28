Lehigh Valley

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

By:
  • Sara Madonna

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:27 PM EDT

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

The Lehigh County District Attorney's office says a grand jury has called for homicide charges in the death of 20-year-old Alexus Quay in Lower Milford Township last June.

According to a release from the DA's office, 33-year old Steven Oliemuller has been charged with one count of criminal homicide. They allege that on June 18 of last year Oliemuller inflicted numerous physical injuries to 20-year-old Alexus Quay while the two were sole occupants in a home in Lower Milford Township.

The case has been sealed, so those are the only details we know at this point. Alexus's mother says she just learned of the charges Thursday as well.

"It's a roller coaster of emotions, I don't really know how to feel. I try to tell myself there's not right or wrong way to feel..... I'm just overwhelmed," Mary Dickinson said.

Dickinson is still trying to process the phone call she received Thursday.

For over a year she's prayed for an arrest in the brutal killing of her daughter, Alexus. She says she knew some things were happening in the case, but did not know what.

While the phone call telling her of the charges caught her a bit off guard, the fact that it was Steven Oliemuller who was accused did not.

"I had a feeling it was him, just from stuff that I know from that day, I just hurt as a mom that I didn't know that more was happening and that I couldn't protect her and I couldn't rescue her from a situation that was bad," Dickinson said.

Dickinson does not know any of the details of the investigation, but is bracing herself for them to come out at the trial.

"Part of me wants to hear the truth because I want to know what my little girl went through that day, but I know it's going to be hard," she said.

She says Thursday's development is a step towards some sort of healing.

"I think she's looking down on us from heaven and I'm happy to be moving forward, it's been a long awful year and I know it's not over, I have a long journey ahead of me, but this is a start to find justice for her," Dickinson said.

As this journey continues and the DA's office moves forward to the trial, Dickinson hopes Alexus will not be remembered for the way in which she died, but for the qualities that so many loved about her.

"Her smile, her joyous loving nature and her laugh," she said.

According to the Lehigh County DA's office, a date for Steven Oliemuller's preliminary hearing will be set. However, the Commonwealth will be filing a motion to bypass that hearing.

Oliemuller is currently in jail in Northampton County on unrelated charges.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

09:53 AM

  • ENE 5 mph
  • 25°
  • 60%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
69 News

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

3 displaced after Allentown fire
Rich Rolen

3 displaced after Allentown fire

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations
69 News

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
StateTtheatre

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
69 News

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution
69 News

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion
69 News

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign
69 News

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims
69 News

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled
69 News

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled

State police investigate storage facility break-in
69 News

State police investigate storage facility break-in

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city
69 News

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October
Sands Bethlehem Event Center

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health
69 News

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

IronPigs drop series finale in Columbus, 10-9

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Summer fun at the Emmaus pool

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Philadelphia man dies from injuries sustained in May car accident

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem