Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College named an interim president Wednesday after current president John I. Williams Jr. resigned.

Williams, president of Muhlenberg College since 2015, has chosen to leave his position effective immediately.

In an announcement about the change in leadership, Board of Trustees Chair Richard C. Crist Jr. introduced Provost Kathleen Harring as interim president.

Harring, who first joined Muhlenberg in 1984 as a professor in the psychology department, has served the College in a number of roles, most recently as provost and a member of senior administrative leadership since 2016.

The Board of Trustees praised Williams's leadership in a statement: