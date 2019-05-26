Mural project brightens gateway into Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Somewhere over in Easton, an old building off of Route 22 is getting spruced up with decorative leaves, and most notably, rainbows. "I work a lot with nature, and I really like rainbows, " said Pittsburgh-based artist Paul Roden.
Roden is in the city for Memorial Day weekend painting a mural, working in partnership with the Easton Murals project. His mission is to inspire. "That'd be great if it brightened someone's day," Roden said.
"It brings color," Palmer Township resident Gale Hartman said. "The murals, they're interesting, tell you something about the city."
The mural now serves as a gateway into Easton. Neighbors said it's about time they saw some color. "I think it's a fantastic mural," Easton resident and business owner Lisa Bunsco said. "I think it brings just a whole new aspect to the town, making it more welcoming. "
Roden explained that his favorite part about the mural is the rainbow. His hope--for everyone who crosses over into Easton, those rainbows will serve as a reminder that light and beauty can outshine any darkness.
"Just like this building falling apart and was being taken over, [it was] reclaimed by nature, but you can see the rainbow taking over," Roden said. "Everything we see and consume is part of what our perception of the world is, so you want to be adding something positive to that, or at least colorful."
Roden expecting to be in Easton finishing up the mural until at least until Tuesday.
