Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun
Gun was reported stolen during a recent robbery
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police report that a mystery bullet hole in a 15th Street apartment led officers to an upstairs neighbor and a stolen gun.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of South 15th Street about 7:15 a.m. June 7 after an "hysterical" resident discovered a bullet hole in her ceiling, according to court records. Police said the bullet's path took it through the ceiling and a closet door before lodging itself in a jacket.
Court records do not indicate when authorities believe the wayward shot had been fired.
When officers visited the upstairs neighbor, no one answered the door. Police said the landlord let officers into the apartment to check for any injured or dead people inside.
The strong aroma of pot reportedly greeted officers as they opened the door, according to records. While clearing the apartment, police allege they found in plain sight a pair of digital scales, a semi-automatic handgun, four magazines, a stack of money, a safe and sandwich bag-sized baggies of pot.
After securing a search warrant for the apartment, police said they found inside the safe a Springfield XDE 9mm handgun registered to the apartment's tenant, Abel N. Blanco. They also allegedly found a Ruger P89 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen two days earlier during a strong-arm robbery.
On Tuesday, Blanco reported to the Allentown Police Department headquarters for an interview. He allegedly told investigators that a man gave him the gun, which he put in the safe for safekeeping.
Court records do not indicate who allegedly gave Blanco the gun. He was immediately taken into custody and charged with a single felony count of receiving stolen property.
It was not immediately clear whether he faces any other charges stemming from the items authorities allegedly found in his apartment.
District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the 33-year-old Tuesday night, setting bail at $75,000. Blanco failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 18.
Lehigh Valley News
IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are paying tribute to Philadelphia in a special way for one night only on Sunday when they take the field against the Pawtucket Red Sox.Read More »
- St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims
- Free summer playground program registration in Allentown opens June 17
- Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark
- Mom charged in alleged attack on daughter
- Steelworkers Veterans Memorial moving locations in Bethlehem
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Updated Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Updated Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
- Updated IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly
- Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?
- Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
