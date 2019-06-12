Lehigh Valley

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

Gun was reported stolen during a recent robbery

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 03:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:57 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police report that a mystery bullet hole in a 15th Street apartment led officers to an upstairs neighbor and a stolen gun.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of South 15th Street about 7:15 a.m. June 7 after an "hysterical" resident discovered a bullet hole in her ceiling, according to court records. Police said the bullet's path took it through the ceiling and a closet door before lodging itself in a jacket.

Court records do not indicate when authorities believe the wayward shot had been fired.

When officers visited the upstairs neighbor, no one answered the door. Police said the landlord let officers into the apartment to check for any injured or dead people inside.

The strong aroma of pot reportedly greeted officers as they opened the door, according to records. While clearing the apartment, police allege they found in plain sight a pair of digital scales, a semi-automatic handgun, four magazines, a stack of money, a safe and sandwich bag-sized baggies of pot.

After securing a search warrant for the apartment, police said they found inside the safe a Springfield XDE 9mm handgun registered to the apartment's tenant, Abel N. Blanco. They also allegedly found a Ruger P89 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen two days earlier during a strong-arm robbery.

On Tuesday, Blanco reported to the Allentown Police Department headquarters for an interview. He allegedly told investigators that a man gave him the gun, which he put in the safe for safekeeping.
Court records do not indicate who allegedly gave Blanco the gun. He was immediately taken into custody and charged with a single felony count of receiving stolen property.

It was not immediately clear whether he faces any other charges stemming from the items authorities allegedly found in his apartment.

District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the 33-year-old Tuesday night, setting bail at $75,000. Blanco failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 18.

