National Ice Cream Day and a heat wave, what could be better?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People screamed for ice cream on the hottest weekend of the year, and the timing is perfect since Sunday was National Ice Cream Day.
Big crowds were welcomed at local ice cream shops like The Udder Bar in Allentown.
The owner of the Udder Bar says the hot weather is great for business.
"People are coming in, getting more water ice, but lines have been double what we've been seeing over the last few weeks for sure," said Mike DeLong.
Visitors to the Udder Bar included a group dressed up like workers of the fictional Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop, from the popular TV series "Stranger Things." They were spending the afternoon doing a "crawl" of local ice cream shops.
First black twins born in the Lehigh Valley celebrate 70th birthday
Francine and Frankie Smith are the first-ever African-American twins whose births were recorded in the Lehigh Valley, back in 1949 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
