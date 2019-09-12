National Museum of Industrial History receives major grant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The National Museum of Industrial History has received a grant to enhance the museum and dive into new projects.

Senator Pat Browne helped secure the $500,000 state grant, and the museum has big plans to use it.

First and foremost, an opportunity to better tell the story of the industries and the people who built this country.

The money will support events, marketing and public relations campaigns and new construction.

The grant is funded through the state's department of community and economic development.

The museum, which is affiliated with the Smithsonian, is dedicated to preserving America's rich industrial heritage.

"We're going to be able to add more educational opportunities to expand the program that we have here to better tell the story of America's industrial history," said Glenn Koehler, director of marketing for the museum.

STEM education programs will also be added to spark interest in the many students who visit the museum in Bethlehem.