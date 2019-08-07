National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - First responders and community members came together around the country Tuesday, including in the Lehigh Valley, for National Night Out. These events aim to create partnerships between the police and the people they protect.
One of many local events featured thousands of people at Lone Lane Park. Those in attendance enjoyed live music as well as a variety of food trucks, activities and a lot full of fancy cars.
"This is like our Christmas morning," said Upper Macungie Township Lieutenant Peter Nickischer.
Nickischer says he looks forward to National Night Out each year.
"Tonight's a great opportunity for us to be out just shaking hands, talking to people," Nickischer said.
The idea began in 1984 as a way to build neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer. It also provides an opportunity for police and neighbors to come together under positive circumstances.
"People might have a concern or a question about speeding in a neighborhood for example, great. That's why we have officers available," Nickisher said.
Upper Macungie's Kelly Richenaker came with her husband and son for the first time. She and Nickischer agree, after a violent weekend in Ohio and Texas, National Night Out couldn't have come at a better time.
"You need to feel comfortable with those that are around you to serve and protect and I think it's awesome," said Richenaker.
"Now more than ever we need to show we are one, the community and the police departments and tonight we celebrate our joint interest in keeping our neighborhoods safe," Nickisher said.
Others say it was just good to be here.
"I can't even imagine what they're (the victims and their families) going through, so I'd like to come here and take my mind off it," said Michael Fehnel of Breinigsville.
National Night Out is now in its 36th year and the event has reached tens of millions of people across the country.
"I just think our country needs to realize that it's not all bad and that there are still good things in this world and that's what this shows," said Nazareth's Kaylyn Guerrieri.
