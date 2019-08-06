National Night Out in Upper Macungie aims to build neighborhood camaraderie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - National Night Out is taking place Tuesday night across the country. The purpose of the annual community-building campaign is to promote positive partnerships between the police and residents.
One of many local events is taking place in Upper Macungie Township.
Upper Macungie Township Lieutenant Peter Nickischer has been a cop for 16 years. He says he looks forward to National Night Out each year.
"Tonight's a great opportunity for us to be out just shaking hands, talking to people," Nickischer said.
The idea began in 1984 as a way to build neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer.
It also provides an opportunity for police and neighbors to come together under positive circumstances.
"People might have a concern or a question about speeding in a neighborhood for example, great. That's why we have officers available," Nickisher said.
Following two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas last weekend, Nickischer says National Night Out couldn't come at a better time.
"Now more than ever we need to show we are one, the community and the police departments and tonight we celebrate our joint interest in keeping our neighborhoods safe," he said.
Now it its 36th year, National Night Out is expected to reach 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the country.
